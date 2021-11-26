A meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, kicked off in the Russian port city of Sochi on Friday evening local time.

At the start of the meeting, Putin told the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders conditions are being worked out for “peaceful life in Karabakh in the future,” Armenpress reported. At the same time, Pashinyan reminded Aliyev about the return of prisoners of war and other captives from Azerbaijan.

The meeting, which was announced on Wednesday, will touch on issues related to the so-called unblocking of transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in what the Kremlin called earlier Friday the “restoration of trade, economic and transportation communications.”

Before the meeting Putin held a one-on-one meeting with Aliyev, during which the Russian leader touched on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and border incidents, said the Kremlin, whose spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Pashinyan will meet separately following the tripartite meeting currently underway.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was hoping that the meeting would outline the way to normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku.and Baku, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told TASS.

“The meeting as a whole aims at summing up the results of the last year after the signing of the trilateral statement on cessation of fire on November 9, 2020, to see what has been done and what could be done to move forward the peace process in the future, how to promote the further normalization process between the two countries in general. We hope that at that meeting the leaders of the three countries, who signed that statement, will outline these prospective directions”, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told TASS.

The top diplomat added that there are still well-known issues in the Nagorno Karabakh settlement process.

“They relate to the unblocking of transportation communications, the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, where, unfortunately, we witness some armed incidents from time to time, and even people are being killed,” Rudenko said.

Pashinyan and Aliyev saw also scheduled to meet in Brussels on December 15 in talks mediated by the President to the European Council, Charles Michel.