As Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh continues, the healthcare situation in Artsakh continues to worsen, with officials in Stepanakert asking the International Committee of the Red Cross to transport dialysis patients to Armenia.

In order to transport patients receiving dialysis to specialized medical facilities in Armenia, the Artsakh Healthcare Ministry has appealed to the ICRC, saying otherwise the patients will die after a week of not receiving the necessary care and medication.

In the Republican Medical Center, a total of 41 patients were continuously receiving dialysis, 19 of them were evacuated by the ICRC office of the Republic of Armenia in recent days, and another 10 will be evacuated tomorrow. Twelve of these patients declined their opportunity of transportation.

“In about two weeks the medical supplies needed for dialysis will run out, which has forced us to opt for the possibility of evacuating patients. Without dialysis the level of nitrogen in the patient’s body will drastically rise, leading to their death in about a week of time. Patients who suffer from the terminal stage of acute and chronic kidney failure have been severely affected by the blockade as they can’t follow a special diet, adding additional dangers for their life and health” a specialist in the field told Armenpress.

“I am bedridden, I have a caregiver at home. I want to live, people like me also deserve to live,” 64-year-old Vera Hovsepian told Armenpress. She lost her eyesight due to diabetes, cannot walk and has been receiving hemodialysis for the past five years.

She appealed to the world to “please help the people of Artsakh.”

“I can’t go to Yerevan in this state and receive treatment, because I want to die confined to my wheelchair here in Artsakh and be buried in my own cemetery,” Hovsepyan added.

As if the deteriorating conditions in Artsakh were not enough now officials there have to also contain the possible of spread of swine flu, a highly contagious viral disease emanating from domestic and wild pigs.

Artsakh’s Agriculture Ministry has identified two such swine flu clusters in the Askeran region and has already eradicated 55 infected pigs.

“All municipal veterinarians have been notified on the problem and are vigilant to prevent the spread of the disease in case of detecting it,” Radi Gevorkyan, the ministry official, told Armenpress.

The ongoing Azeri blockade has exacerbated efforts to properly organize and manage the containment measures because there are widespread shortages of essential products, including the necessary materials and measures, Gevorgyan said. In addition, the inspection agencies are having difficulties in carrying out active visits for supervision due to the shortage of fuel.