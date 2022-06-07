Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin (right)

Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, participated in the official launch of a project titled “Enhancing Private Sector-Led Economic Growth in Dilijan and Adjacent Communities” in Dilijan, Armenia.

The project aims to stimulate business development and contribute to the creation of jobs in Dilijan through investing in hard and soft infrastructure. The team will begin their work by transforming an abandoned Soviet-era textile factory into an innovative space for businesses, entrepreneurs, and community services.

Rendered images of Dilijan’s Textile Factory

“The European Union continues supporting local and regional authorities in Armenia since we believe strongly in the role of local actors to champion local development and growth,” Ambassador Wiktorin in her opening remarks. “We hope that the refurbished ‘Kari Fabrika’ will boost economic activity in Dilijan and in the region of Tavush by supporting the incubation and acceleration of regional small and medium businesses and making available much needed advisory and support services in a unique multi-functional space,” she concluded.

The “Enhancing Private Sector-Led Economic Growth in Dilijan and Adjacent Communities” project, implemented by Dilijan Municipality in partnership with the IDEA Foundation, Tourism and Urbanism Foundation, and Dilijan Community center, is co-funded by the European Union and the IDEA foundation.