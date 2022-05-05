The University of California, Los Angeles Narekatsi Chair in Armenian Studies will host a discussion with Dr. Arsen Bobokhyan titled “The Vishap: From Fairytale to Reality.”

The event is co-sponsored by the Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA, the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, and the National Association for Armenian Studies & Research with the participation of the Research Program in Armenian Archaeology and Ethnography at the Cotsen Institute of Archaeology, and the Institute for Archaeology and Ethnography of the Armenian Academy of Sciences.

Set for Sunday, May 15 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at UCLA Royce Hall, Room 314, the event will include a discussion as well as a performance by the UCLA Musical Ensemble.

From 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., Dr. Arsen Bobokhyan, director of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography in Yerevan, will present an illustrated lecture on documenting and preserving the Armenian dragon-stones from the 2nd millennium BCE and a screening of a documentary on the dragon-stones and the initial phase of their investigation and restoration.

Between 3:30 and 6:00 p.m., at UCLA’s Powell Rotunda, Dr. Bobokhyan will present his latest monograph Atrpet’s “Scientific Adventures” and Discovery of the Vishap Stelae (in Armenian). A guided tour of an exhibit of thirty high-resolution images of the dragon-stones by Dr. Bobokhyan will also take place.

“The Vishap: From Fairytale to Reality” will close with a recital by the UCLA Armenian Ensemble and a wine and cheese reception.

The event is free, open to the public, and will be Livestreamed on Facebook, @Ararat -Eskijian Museum.

It is recommended to wear masks at the event for everyone’s safety. Parking is available in UCLA Parking Structure 4, located at 221 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095.