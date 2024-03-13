The Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School’s Board of Education announced a significant contribution that will propel the school’s campus development project forward.

Dr. and Mrs. Dennis and Rita Shamlian have graciously donated $50,000 to kickstart CKACS’ fundraising efforts and help defray the costs associated with the second phase of their campus development project.

During this next phase of development, CKACS will be focusing on refining their campus design by further elaborating on their layout and building plans. At the culmination of this phase, the Board aim to present high-resolution renderings and 3D visualizations, accompanied by preliminary cost estimates. These materials will provide the school community with a clearer vision of the future of their campus and will serve as a roadmap for the subsequent stages of their development journey.

The CKACS Board and Administration extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Shamlian Family for their unwavering faith and support in the school and its mission. Their generous donation exemplifies their commitment to Fresno’s Armenian community and their belief in the transformative power of a CKACS education.

As CKACS embarks on this next exciting phase of development, they invite all members of the community to join them in their efforts to ensure the success of their fundraising campaign. If you would like more information on how your donation could impact the school for generations to come, please reach out to the Board of Education or Principal Nyree Shishmanian.