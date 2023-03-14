Dr. Khatchig Mouradian

GLENDALE – The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region’s Education Committee announced that Dr. Khatchig Mouradian will receive the prestigious “Richard G. Hovannisian Higher Educator Award” at the sixth Annual ANCA-WR Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon held at Legacy Ballroom in Glendale on March 25 at 11a.m.

“The ANCA-Western Region Education Committee is proud to present Dr. Mouradian with the Richard G. Hovannisian Higher Educator Award this year,” said Alice Petrossian, ANCA-Western Region Education Committee Chair. “Beyond his excellence in academia and valuable contributions to Armenian Genocide Studies, Dr. Mouradian has been a long-time advocate of the Armenian Cause and human rights issues around the world.”

Dr. Mouradian currently serves as the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist in the African and Middle Eastern Division at the Library of Congress, is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies (MESAAS) at Columbia University, and serves as Co-Principal Investigator, with Prof. Paul Boghossian (Chair, NYU Philosophy), of the project on Armenian Genocide Denial at the Global Institute for Advanced Study, New York University.

Last week the ANCA-Western Region announced that Dr. Stephan Astourian and journalist Christina Pascucci will also be honored during the event.

“An award can serve as the capstone of a career or an incentive to pursue one’s calling with even greater enthusiasm. For me, the ‘Richard G. Hovannisian Higher Educator Award’ is the latter,” said Dr. Khatchig Mouradian. “It is a vow renewal after years of teaching about genocide and human rights, and I look forward to the next decade of learning from and being inspired by my students.”

Dr. Mouradian is the author of “The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918.” This groundbreaking book, published by Michigan State University Press in 2021, has received the Syrian Studies Association “Honourable Mention 2021” and the 2022 Aronian Book Prize for Excellence in Armenian Studies. He is the co-editor of two forthcoming volumes on Ottoman and Middle Easter history: “After the Ottomans: Genocide’s Long Shadow and Armenian Resilience” (London: I.B. Tauris, forthcoming in 2022) and “The I.B.Tauris Handbook of the Late Ottoman Empire: History and Legacy” (under contract with I.B. Tauris).

Dr. Mouradian’s work has been featured in The Washington Post, The New York Review of Books, BBC, FOX TV, France 24, The New York Review of Books, RT, Al Jazeera, CNN Türk, Imedi TV (Georgia), The Economist, The Boston Globe, Newsweek, Psychology Today, Elle Magazine, Euronews, Eurasianet, Clarín (Argentina), Al-Monitor, The Times of Israel, The Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Burlington Free Press, The Jewish Advocate, Al-Ahram (Egypt), Truthout, Middle East Eye, Arab News, QPosts.com and several other news outlets on issues related to the Armenian Genocide, human rights, mass violence, and Armenian, Ottoman, and Middle Eastern culture, politics, and history.

The “Richard G. Hovannisian Higher Educator Award” was established by the ANCA-Western Region’s Education Committee in honor of the scholar, historian and academician Richard Hovannissian who was once dubbed as the contemporary Movses Khorenatsi. Dr. Richard G. Hovannisian was honored by His Holiness Karekin I and Karekin II and awarded the Movses Khorenatsi medal by the Republic of Armenia, the Medal of St. Mesrop Mashtots by the Republic of Artsakh, and made the “Prince of Cilicia” by His Holiness Aram I for his advancement of Armenian Studies.

“At a time when the Armenian nation is in desperate need for intellectuals who create legal, theoretical, political, and philosophical frameworks, Dr. Mouradian is one of a handful who can live up to the billing of an intellectual and help our nation in shaping the accurate framework for our collective future,” said ANCA Western Region Board Chair, Nora Hovsepian, Esq.

A native of Beirut, Lebanon, and the descendant of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923, Dr. Mouradian received a Ph.D. in History from the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Clark University, a graduate certificate in Conflict Resolution from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and a B.S. in Biology from Haigazian University, where he also completed graduate coursework in Clinical Psychology. Since his migration to the United States of America, Dr. Mouradian has led countless Armenian and non-Armenian human rights initiatives and has been bestowed with the Armenian Relief Society’s Agnouni Award (2018), the Hrant Dink Justice and Freedom Award of the Organization of Istanbul Armenians (2014), and other awards.

The Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon is open to the public and is an event where educators are honored for their dedication to teaching about the Armenian Genocide.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online.

For additional information about the Awards Luncheon, visit the ANCA-WR Education Committee website or call (818) 500-1918.

