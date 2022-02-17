The Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s West San Fernando Valley Rosdom Gomideh announced a donation of $100,000 by long-time benefactor Dr. Mike Sarian.

The ARF Rosdom Gomideh said that the donation will fund the construction of a steel courtyard at 5300 White Oak Avenue in Encino, which houses the Holy Martyrs Armenian Church and the Ferrahian Armenian High School campus. The courtyard construction was a project planned by the ARF Rosdom Gomideh to facilitate the compound.

After announcing Dr. Sarian’s generous contribution, the ARF Rosdom Gomideh announced that the courtyard will be named the “Khatoun Sarian ARF Rosdom Gomideh Courtyard.”

“This project to cover the courtyard has been a dream that will soon come true. The courtyard will be used by all sister organizations and the Holy Martyrs Church for upcoming events and a place where our youth and community members may gather and and enjoy outdoors events. Thank you Dr. Mike Sarian,” the ARF Rosdom Gomideh said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.