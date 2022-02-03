In order to make the best of the “Year of the Diaspora” proclaimed by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I, at the the beginning of the year, Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan launched various initiatives and calls to lend a helping hand Armenians of the Diaspora who are in need, especially in Lebanon.

On Tuesday, February 1, the Prelate welcomed a visit by Dr. Mike Sarian, who responded to his proposal and announced that he would sponsor 100 students in Lebanon for the 2022-2023 academic year.

On this occasion, Dr. Sarian mentioned that being a Lebanese-Armenian, this is his modest contribution to the cause of supporting the Armenians of his birthplace.

Bishop Donoyan greatly appreciated Dr. Sarian, who acted on his appeal and showed sympathy for the Armenian students in Lebanon.