Dr. Neshan Tabibian and Dr. James Hagop Tabibian, of Burbank, California, have established a one million dollar Tabibian Family Scholarship Endowment Fund for students enrolled in IT courses that will be administered in partnership with the Knights of Vartan.

Effective the spring of 2023, and every year thereafter, the names of the applicants will be provided by the Science and Technology faculties at Yerevan State and the National Polytechnic Universities of Armenia. The Scholarships will be based on academic excellence, financial need, as well as a commitment to stay in Armenia at least five years after graduation. The final selections will be made by the Knights of Vartan Committee after reviewing the applications.

The goal of the endowment fund is to create future generations of individuals, who are highly trained and skilled in IT, who will enhance Armenian technological capabilities for a prosperous and stable Armenia.