Ambassadors representing the European Union on Tuesday agreed to send a civilian mission to Armenia, which will be monitoring the border with Armenia as a confidence-building measure to advance the process of delimitation, Azatutyun.am reported, adding that the decision was made at a closed session of the E.U.’s Civilian and Security Commission.

According to Azatutyun.am, which cited diplomatic sources in Brussels, the E.U. body is currently discussing details—how many, from which countries and when will they arrive in Armenia. However, the mission definitely will arrive in Armenia, sources said.

Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union in the South Caucasus, spoke Monday about the importance of the mission in the European Parliament’s Defense Committee.

“The full support of the member states, as well as the European Parliament, is extremely important to realize the peace-loving efforts of the European Union,” Klaar said.

The decision to deploy an E.U.-led civilian mission to Armenia was announced late last week after a lengthy talks between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France and the E.U. According to the statement, the civilian mission will begin in October and will last two months.

Baku reportedly had rejected the E.U.’s proposal to send a military mission to the border, but it did not object to a civilian mission. It said that it will cooperate “to the extend in which it can.”

European Union foreign affairs minister Josep Borrell informed Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov about the E.U. intention to send the civilian mission.

Borell and Bayramov reportedly discussed the situation in the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, welcomed what he deemed as progress in peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The European ambassador did not rule out that some of the monitors may be from Georgia, which is not part of the E.U. but has had a mission there since 2008 after the brief Russia-Georgia war.

In the case of Georgia, Azatutyun reported, there are 200 unarmed montors from various E.U. countries, who monitor the borders of Abkhazia and South Ossetia for 24 hours in an effort to instill confidence in residents living on either side of the administrative border and to ensure their security. The E.U. monitors in Georgia also brief various European bodies about the situatuin on the ground.

The priority of the E.U. Civilian Mission in Armenia, according to Azatutyun, also will be to prepare reports that will eventually assist in the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan.