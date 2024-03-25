Center will be called Yerchanig Sarian, the father of lead benefactors Mike and Evelina Sarian

The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy inaugurated its headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, during a ceremony attended by Mr. & Mrs. Mike and Evelina Sarian from Los Angeles, who were the lead benefactors of the endeavor.

The EAFJD headquarters will be called Yerchanik Sarian, in memory of Mike Sarisan’s father.

The ceremony took place with the ribbon cutting ceremony, which was done by the Sarians, with the participation of the Armenian Revolutionary Bureau chairman and chair of the ANC International, Hagop Der-Khachadourian and EAFJD president, Kaspar Karampetian.

The acquisition and opening of the EAFJD headquarters has been in the works since the organization’s founding in 2002.

Also attending the opening ceremony were long-time EAFJD benefactors Raffi Arslanian and Adom Tnjoukian, who were joined by the deputy mission chief of Armenia’s representation to the European Union, Vardan Sargsyan, as well as Belgian lawmakers, reporters and community activists.

EAFJD President Kaspar Karampetian delivers remarks at the opening reception

Representatives of Armenian National Committee chapters from Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and the United Kingdom also attended the event.

During a reception following the opening ceremony, words of gratitude were expressed to all those who have contributed and continue to contribute to the activities of the EAFJD. The attendees emphasized the critical role the organization plays in the daily pursuit of the Armenian Cause and just aspirations of the Armenian Nation.

“This is truly a special honor to be able to contribute to the EAFJD Center in Brussels, in honor and memory of our father, Yerchanig,” Mike Sarian said during his emotional remarks at the reception.

“Naming the center “Yerchanig,” which means “blessed,” embodies our wish that this establishment become a source of blessing for all those Armenians who are devoted to the advancement of the Armenian Cause around the world, and especially in Europe,” Sarian added.

“We wish the office staff and our community members the best of luck, with the hope that we will have more successes during these darks days for our nation,” said Sarian.

“It is truly an honor that our headquarters bears the name of the late Yerchanig Sarian,” said EAFJD President Karampetian, who thanked Mike and Evelina Sarian and their family for the generous contribution.

“This office is symbolically every Armenians’ home, dedicated to the Armenian people and to serving the Armenian Nation,” added Karampetian.

The opening of the EAFJD headquarters is a true achievement for advancing the Armenian Cause, especially in Europe where the venue will allow the organization to better advance and advocate for Armenia and Artsakh.