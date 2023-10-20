Zeron Titizian Honored With The “Knight Of Cilicia” Medal

A special dinner took place on October 7 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Holy Martyrs Armenian Church in Encino.

The event, held under the auspices of Western Prelate Bishop Torkim Donoyan, was chaired by benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Mike and Evelina Sarian and hosted by philanthropist and parish delegate Mr. and Mrs. Zeron and Sona Titizian at their residence.

During the gathering, Prelate Donoyan shared the contributions made by the dinner’s host and the Titizian family to our nation and community. He announced that at his request, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has decided to award Zeron Titizian with the Catholicosate’s “Knight of Cilicia” medal.

Dzeron Titizian and his wife, Sona were awarded the “Knight of Cilicia” medal by Catholicos Aram I

On this occasion, Holy Martyrs Church pastor Archpriest Razmig Khatchadourian read a special decree issued by the Catholicos, while the Prelate pinned the medal on Titizian and presented Sona Titizian with a special “pin” as a token of appreciation. Additionally, the Prelate presented to the Sarian family a special memento from the church Board of Trustees.

Titizian, the host of the evening, and her daughter Tamar extended their appreciation and sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Catholicos Aram I and Prelate Donoyan.

The dinner was attended by Vahe Hovaguimian, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Western Prelacy, his wife Hasmig, and members of the Board of Trustees. Also in attendance were representatives of local organizations and institutions, as well as members from bodies operating under the auspices of the Holy Martyrs Armenian church. In addition, the administration and Board members of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School, benefactors, friends, and guests also attended the dinner.

Dr. Mike and Evelina Sarian were the event sponsors Dzeron and Sona Titizian hosted the event at their residence

After Rev. Khachadourian delivered the opening prayer and welcome remarks, Hovig Bedevian, chairman of the church Board of Trustees, gave brief evaluation of the 60-year contribution of Holy Martyrs Armenian church to the Armenian community.

Prelate Donoyan’s message exuded warmth as he addressed the attendees. He began by extending his congratulations to Holy Martyrs Armenian church on the occasion of the 60th anniversary, proceeded to express his wishes and prayed for “spiritual renewal, intellectual clarity, physical well-being, and unwavering faith to become a permanent presence in our lives.”

The Prelate acknowledged the current state of despair and pain affecting Armenians and Armenia, attributing it to various known factors. He emphasized the importance of relying on God to overcome these challenges, urging the audience to not settle for mere dialogue but to translate their faith into action, a principle that has guided the Holy Martyrs Armenian church throughout its 60 years of existence.

Bishop Donoyan also highlighted the ongoing efforts of responsible institutions, individuals, and benefactors affiliated with the Western Prelacy in promoting solidarity and ensuring a bright future for the Prelacy Armenian Schools, organizations, and the Armenian community.

He closed his remarks by expressing his gratitude to benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Mike and Evelina Sarian for their generous support of Western Prelacy projects.