President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held separate telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

According to Pashinyan’s press office, the Armenia-Turkey normalization process was discussed.

“In this context, the course of implementation of the agreement on opening the land border for diplomatic passport holders and citizens of third countries was discussed,” the prime minister’s press office said.

Earlier this month Pashinyan attended Erdogan’s inauguration, becoming the first Armenian head of state to take part in such a ceremony.

Erdogan called Pashinyan to offer greetings on the upcoming Vartavar holiday, celebrating Christ’s transfiguration. In turn, Pashinyan reportedly congratulated the Turkish leader on Eid al-Adha.

Erdogan offered Aliyev greetings on the holy Muslim holiday and expressed confidence that the mutual ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan will be strengthened and advanced.