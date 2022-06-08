Aram I, the Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia will conduct the blessing of Holy Water (Muron) at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias, Lebanon on July 1.

Prior to the blessing, which is an occasion for spiritual comfort and an expression of piety; the Western Prelacy benefactors show their support at various levels.

The Western Prelacy announced on Wednesday Prelacy benefactors Mr. & Mrs. Garo and Sosse Eshgian and their children Nareh and Koko, who heeded the wishes of Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, will sponsor all the souvenir expenses for the blessing of Muron.

From this inspiring gesture, the Prelate conveyed his high appreciation to the Eshgian family, while urging everyone not to miss out on their charitable contributions to the betterment of the Catholicosate and its mission.