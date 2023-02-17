The European Union renewed its call to Azerbaijan to end the now more than two-month blockade of Artsakh.

In response to a question from a European Parliament member, the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the the “EU remains seriously concerned about the distress the ongoing restrictions to freedom of movement and to the supply of vital goods are causing for the local population.”

“The EU has called on Azerbaijan to take the measures that are within its jurisdiction to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with its obligations deriving from the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020,” Borrell’s statement said.

“The responsibility of Russia, whose peacekeeping contingent is in control of the Lachin corridor, as per the same trilateral statement, should also be highlighted,” the EU leader added.

Borrell also outlined that EU’s humanitarian funding mobilized to address the consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict amounted to 3.6 million euros for 2022, saying that the funds have been entirely allocated to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is the only international humanitarian organization able to operate on the ground along the Lachin corridor.

“Since the escalation of the conflict in 2020, the EU has provided close to 27 million euros in humanitarian aid and early recovery to support the most vulnerable populations affected by the hostilities,” Borrell said.