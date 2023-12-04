Azerbaijan is seeking to reinvigorate its energy cooperation with the European Union, the country’s energy minister said from the World Climate Summit currently underway in Dubai.

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s energy minister, said that he met with EU’s Energy Commissioner Kadri Simon in Dubai, where he held “fruitful discussions on the Southern Gas Corridor and the Green Energy Corridor, other priorities of our energy dialogue.”

“We agreed to update the road map regarding the implementation of the Azerbaijan-EU Strategic Energy Partnership document,” Shahbazov added in a post on X.

The Azerbaijani official also met with Geoffrey R. Pyatt, the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources.

“We discussed reducing the methane emissions and establishing the Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor and a power bridge between Central Asia and Europe via Azerbaijan,” Shahbazov added.

In July, 2022, the European Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan to double imports of Azerbaijani natural gas to at least 20 billion cubic meters a year by 2027.