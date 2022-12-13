State Department Does Not Directly Address Lachin Corridor Blockade

The European Union on Tuesday called on Azerbaijan’s authorities to ensure free movement along the Lachin Corridor, which has been blockaded since Monday by a group of Azerbaijan, stranding more than 1,100 passengers and impeding the flow of much-needed supplied in Artsakh.

“The EU calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. Restrictions to such freedom of movement cause significant distress to the local population and create humanitarian concerns,” the EU said in a message posted on it website.

Saying that it has been following the developments around the Lachin Corridor with “serious concern,” the EU also said that all “concerns can and should be addressed through dialogue and consultations with the parties involved.” It also called for restraint and offered to contribute to diplomatic efforts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Artsakh’s Acting Foreign Minister Davit Babayan sent a letter to Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, calling on the body to intervene in lifting of the blockade.

In the letter, Babayan stressed that Azerbaijan has failed to respect the provisions of the European Convention of Human Rights, whose protection also extends to those living in conflict areas, guarantees protection of the right to live, right to freedom of movement and right to security, among others.

He urged Pejčinović Burić to:

Swiftly and decisively employ the full arsenal of Council of Europe’s instruments to urgently lift Azerbaijan’s illegal and inhuman blockade of Nagorno Karabagh’s population;

Dispatch an urgent Council of Europe monitoring mission to the area to prevent further violations of the Convention;

Suspend Azerbaijan’s rights of representation in the organization, due to Azerbaijan’s serious violation of Article 3 of the Statute of Council of Europe.

Meanwhile the State Department failed to address Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor directly and instead opted to call the sides to “de-escalate” tensions.

“We have consistently focused on this challenge, on the need to de-escalate tensions, on the need to set these two countries on the path to a lasting, comprehensive settlement. We, of course, brought the two countries together at the foreign minister level here in Washington. We did that in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly. And Phil Reeker, our senior advisor, has been actively engaged with officials in both countries to see to it that we are doing everything we can and, most importantly, that these two countries are doing everything they can to see to it that these tensions are de-escalated,” State Department spokesperson Ned Prince said Monday when asked about the Lachin Corridor standoff.