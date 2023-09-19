The President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday called on Baku to halt its military actions against Artsakh after Azerbaijani forces launched a massive offensive throughout Artsakh, killing two civilians, including children.

“Devastating news coming from former Nagorno-Karabakh oblast today. Military actions of Azerbaijan must be immediately halted to allow for a genuine dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians,” Michel said in a statement posted on X.

The EU’s foreign affairs office echoed Michel’s calls, with Peter Stano, a spokesperson saying that military response in unacceptable.

“We are assessing the situation very closely, watching the developments on the ground. The EU was always very consistent when it comes to our position regarding relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, that we discourage unilateral steps, we call for halting of any hostilities and for looking for solutions in the process of diplomatic dialogue in case of Armenia and Azerbaijan through the normalization process which was launched and also is facilitated by the EU,” Stano said, adding that a more specific comment and more specific reaction on the situation will be done by High Representative Josep Borrell.

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, expressed deep concern on reports of military operations and the related danger for civilians in Stepanakert.

“As OSCE Chairman-in-Office I am deeply concerned by reports of military operations and the related danger for civilians in Stepanakert/Khankendi. I call for immediate deescalation. Peaceful dialogue should be the only option and humanitarian concerns must prevail. Today I will meet Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan at UNGA78 in #NYC and renew my call to continue diplomatic engagement and prioritize efforts towards sustainable peace,” Osmani said on social media.