The European Union continued to advance Azerbaijan’s plan to deliver supplies to Artsakh via a road connection from Aghdam, while continuing to press for the lifting of the Lachin Corridor blockade, which has caused an acute humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

President of the European Council Charles Michel, through his spokesperson Ecaterina Casinge, issued a statement following a summit of EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain on Thursday.

While Michel said that the Lachin Corridor must be unblocked, he also reiterated the EU's position calling for the eventual opening of the Aghdam road.

Following a meeting he hosted in July between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Brussels, Michel, and later Toivo Klaar, the EU envoy to the South Caucasus, began advancing Baku’s scheme of opening the Aghdam road, which has been rejected by the Artsakh authorities.

Michel also mentioned the need to guarantee the rights and security of the people of Artsakh, again referring to them as “Armenians living there the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast.”

Below is the complete statement.

President Michel has continued to be intensely engaged in advancing the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process. His efforts over the past weeks, supported by Toivo Klaar, EUSR for the South Caucasus, have focused as a priority on addressing the humanitarian situation of Karabakh Armenians.

EUSR Klaar and President Michel’s team have been in frequent contact with Baku, Yerevan and representatives of Karabakh Armenians to work out a solution for unblocking access.

Sequencing of these steps and the type of cargo that would be delivered by each of these roads, as well as attendant procedures, have been the core of the recent discussions.

The EU strongly believes the Lachin corridor must be unblocked, in line with past agreements and the ICJ Order, and notes that the use of the Aghdam road to provide supplies can also be part of a concrete and sustainable solution to the provision of urgent and daily basic needs. Discussions on these elements had started following the last meeting of the leaders in Brussels on 15 July 2023.

The EU side has also stressed the need for Baku to provide clarity to Karabakh Armenians in terms of procedures for their movements through Lachin corridor to and from Armenia.

In parallel, exchanges have also focused on restoring electricity and gas supplies to Karabakh Armenians as soon as possible.

Beyond the immediate situation, the EU side has stressed the need to address legacies of the conflict to facilitate a long-term sustainable resolution.

Dialogue between Baku and representatives of Armenians living in the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast will be essential in this regard. The rights and security of Karabakh Armenians must be guaranteed and discussions on specific modalities should start as soon as possible.

The dialogue between Baku and the Karabakh Armenians needs to strengthen confidence and trust. To this end the EU has provided various suggestions for international support to this process, as well as for engagement on the ground to underpin the implementation of agreements reached.

All the above efforts have only one goal: ensure irreversible normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan for the benefit of all populations on the ground. It is now time for courageous compromise solutions, also in light of today’s escalation.

The EU has been engaged with other international actors in these efforts, through regular personal contacts and exchanges of views on how best address the current unsustainable situation.”