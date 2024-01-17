The Council of the European Union on Tuesday voted to approve proposals for the enlargement on its mission in Armenia.

The decision to expand the mission was adopted late last year by the EU’s foreign ministers and was said to be the expression of the EU’s commitment to peace in the region, as well as Armenia, whose sovereignty and territorial integrity were supported by the EU member-states and the EU Council President Charles Michel.

On Wednesday the EU Mission in Armenia welcomed the enragement decision, which will allow participation from all EU member-states,

The two-year mission, which started in January of last year, has deployed 100 monitors along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan. Last fall, Canada joined the mission as the only non-EU country.

“The increase in mission personnel underlines the EU’s commitment to peace and security in the region,” EUMA said Wednesday on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.