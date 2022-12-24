The European Union and France called on Azerbaijan to end the almost two-week-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

In a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Jeyhum Bayramov, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell emphasized the urgency to open the corridor, which has been blockaded since December 12, creating a humanitarian crisis.

“Constructive phone call with Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Discussed the need for freedom of movement and humanitarian access through Lachin corridor, importance of maintaining stability and EU presence in the region following closure of EUMCAP [EU Monitoring Capacity to Armenia], Borrell tweeted.

Meanwhile President Emmnuel Macron of France conveyed similar concerns during a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Elysee Palace, Macron expressed deep concern over the renewed tension in South Caucasus.

The French leader called on Aliyev to adhere to the November 9, 2020 ceasefire agreement and ensure free movement through Lachin Corridor.

President Macron spoke about the urgent need to ensure unimpeded access of humanitarian organizations and UN agencies to the affected population. “Aliyev stated his intention to ensure free movement through the corridor,” according to the French presidential statement.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s concerns regarding “illegal extraction of natural resources,” the two presidents attached importance to maintaining the norms that are in force.

“Macron and Aliyev agreed to continue negotiations with stakeholder parties to find a sustainable political solution in the region and they will once again talk to each other in the coming weeks,” the French presidency said.

Just weeks ago, Aliyev lashed out at Macron and France calling into question their impartiality after the International Organization of the Franophonie issued a statement condemning Azerbaijan for invading the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The Artsakh blockade has moved more than 200 French scholars, writers, actors and other cultural figures and celebrities to sign a joint article-call expressing solidarity with the Armenians of Artsakh, and drawing attention to the existing risk of an ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh and the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

The article, “We Must Save the 120,000 Armenians of Artsakh,” and was published in the Le Figaro newspaper.

The signatories include actors Jean Reno, Pierre Richard, Carole Bouquet, Virginie Ledoyen, filmmakers Costa-Gavras and Claude Lelouch, writers Sylvain Tesson and Pascal Bruckner and many other renowned individuals.