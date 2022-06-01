Soon after the May 22 meeting in Brussels between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan hosted by European Council President Charles Michel, the Azerbaijani leader began making assertions that apparently contradicted the discussions at the talks.

Aliyev publicly claimed after the meeting that an agreement was reached to open the so-called “Zangezur Corridor”—his proposed scheme to connect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan via a land corridor that runs through Armenia. He also asserted that the Karabakh conflict was over and that Nagorno-Karabakh, as a place, did not exist.

In a statement released late Tuesday, Michel, the EU chief, seemed to confirm Yerevan’s ongoing assertions that an agreement on the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” in fact was not reached at the Brussels talks, urging “stakeholders” to address all core issues that led to the first Karabakh war—including the Azerbaijan’s 2020 aggression against Artsakh—in future talks aimed at reaching a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan.

In the statement, Michel’s spokesperson Barend Leyts acknowledge specific discussions about “connectivity” during the May 22 meeting. However, he emphasized, that “both parties confirmed there were no extraterritorial claims with regard to future transport infrastructure,” adding “speculation to the contrary is regrettable.”

“As with any legacy of conflict—terminology is particularly sensitive in this context. President Michel’s statement on outcomes of the leaders meeting on 22 May should not be interpreted as favoring a pre-determined outcome of discussions either way. What ultimately matters most is that all issues are comprehensively addressed; this includes rights and security of all populations,” Leyts added.

“In the context of the past days’ tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Michel reiterated the EU’s commitment to deepen its cooperation with both countries to promote a South Caucasus that is secure, stable, peaceful and prosperous for the benefit of all people living in the region,” Michel’s spokesperson said.

“More broadly, President Michel stressed that for a sustainable normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, it is important to address all outstanding issues at hand, including advancing discussions on the future peace treaty and addressing the root causes of conflict,” Leyts’ statement said.

“In President Michel’s opinion, all core issues that had led to the first Nagorno-Karabakh war as well as to the renewed hostilities in 2020 will need to be addressed by all stakeholders to create conditions for lasting and equitable peace,” Leyts added.

In a statement made a day after the Brussels talks, Michel angered the Artsakh authorities when he said “the rights and security of the ethnic Armenian population in Karabakh” should also be addressed during upcoming negotiations on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

The Artsakh authorities, as well as opposition forces in Armenia, accused Michel—and by extension Pashinyan, whose ouster the opposition is demanding—of ignoring the Artsakh’s people’s right to self-determination by characterizing them as an ethnic group that does not have rights to seek independence.

Artsakh’s declaration of independence in September 1991, and its subsequent affirmation through a referendum, falls under the discussion of “all core issues” suggested by Michel in the statement released by his spokesperson on Tuesday.

According to his spokesperson, Michel “welcomed the first historic meeting of both countries’ Border Commissions on 24 May and stressed the paramount importance of ensuring stability and security along the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan as delimitation will be pursued.”

“Finally, President Michel stressed the need to prepare populations for peace and the paramount role public rhetoric plays in this regard. He welcomed Yerevan and Baku’s leadership and stated intentions to engage in good faith in ensuring a conducive atmosphere for the continuation of the talks and expressed the EU’s readiness to step up its support to confidence building measures,” Leyts added.

The spokesperson added that EU Special Representative to the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will be traveling to the region in the coming days “to follow up on all aspects under discussion.”