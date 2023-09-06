“The European Union will continue to influence Azerbaijan regarding the need for an urgent solution to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as failure to do so properly may have a practical impact on relations with the EU,” the bloc foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

At the same time, Borrell emphasized that the suspension of a memorandum of understanding signed with Azerbaijan on July 18, 2022 on energy exports to the EU “is not currently being considered.”

Borrell’s statement added that the EU continues to closely monitor developments in and around the Lachin corridor and their humanitarian consequences.

Borrell also added that the “EU has repeatedly called to reopen the corridor, and now it continues to actively participate at the highest level in providing assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the work toward mutually acceptable normalization of their relations.”