The technical support group of the European Union’s Monitoring Mission visited the Syunik Province on Thursday and confirmed the presence of Azerbaijan forces within the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Syunik Deputy Governor Hayk Harutyunyan told Azatutyun.am that European specialists together with the commender of the Special Miltary Unit in Syunik visited the Srashen, Shikahigh and Nerkin Hand villages in Kapan where they were briefed about the situation following the September 13 attacks and updated on the damages caused to civilian infrastructures.

“We familiarized them with the situation around the villages of Srashen, Shikahogh and Nerkin Hand. The commander of the military unit also gave them some positional information, then we visited the Ishkhanasar area — the very positions in which the combat operations combat operations took place on September 13. We also presented the actual situation on the ground, and they have indicated that a civil observation group will be deployed in Syunik Province,” Harutyunyan told Azatytyun.am. He added that a specific timeframe and location of the EU monitoring mission has not been determined.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday questioned the need for extending the EU monitoring mission, whose activities are expected to kick off by the end of next week along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The EU announced that a 40-person monitoring mission was already in Armenia, with an advanced technical team that arrived earlier making logistical preparation for their eventual deployment. Yerevan hopes that the presence of the mission will prevent further attacks by Azerbaijan, whose forces have continued sporadic attacks on Armenia positions during the week.

“Right from the beginning it is planned that the monitoring mission will operate for two months,” Pashinyan said at a weekly cabinet meeting in Yerevan. “Within our expert community there are views that the period of the monitoring mission should be extended or that the mission should be made permanent. I’m not sure about that.”

“But in any case, this is a topic which is discussed by our public and expert circles,” he said. “If we see such a possibility and need, we don’t exclude looking into the matter more deeply.”

On Wednesday, the EU mission visited Jermuk in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province, and the Gegharkunik Province on Tuesday, both targets of Azerbaijan’s attacks on Armenia on September 13.

In Gegharkunik, the mission visited several villages, including Sotk, in Vardenis, where the most damage occurred during the September attacks, with an estimated 150 buildings were reportedly damaged.