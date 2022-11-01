The Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province Karen Sargsyan met with the EU Monitoring Mission currently deployed along the Armenia side of the border with Azerbaijan. The governor provided a briefing about the current situation in his province since the September 13 attack by Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended also by Commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel Vahram Grigoryan, Vardenis Mayor Aharon Khachatryan and other military officials, according to the governor’s press service.

The EU team said that the goal of their mission is to conduct patrol on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from Gegharkunik section. The mission will monitor the situation on the Armenian side of the border to form trust and assist the border commissions.

Sargsyan welcomed the visit of the EU Monitoring Mission to the province and then briefed them on the current situation in the settlements of Vardenis resulting from the latest Azerbaijani aggression. He expressed hope that the visit of the EU monitors to the province will enable to more objectively assess the current situation and contribute to the peaceful solution of the issues.

After the meeting the EU Monitoring Mission visited Kutakan, Sotk and Kut settlements, which were affected by the Azerbaijani shelling, to monitor the situation on the spot.