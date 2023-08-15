Azerbaijani forces on Tuesday opened fire at the European Union’s monitors and their vehicle in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The incident took place near the Verin Shorzha village. No casualties were reported.

“On August 15, at around 12:20 p.m. [local time] Azerbaijani AF [armed forces] units discharged fire from firearms targeting the EU observers patrolling in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha and their vehicle. There are no casualties,” the defense ministry statement said.

The EU monitoring mission confirmed that its monitors were present to what it described as a “shooting incident” in their area of responsibility.

“We confirm that EUMA patrol has been present to the shooting incident in our area of responsibility. No EUMA member was harmed,” EUMA said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The EU monitoring mission initially refuted the Armenian Defense Ministry’s statement on the shooting, but then corrected the statement after a video was posted online.

The online video posted by the Armenian Military Patrol on the Telegram channel, shows the moment when Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the EU monitors and their vehicles.

An EU monitor is seen taking cover in an Armenian military trench and explaining that the shooting is taking place from Azerbaijani positions, adding that they were awaiting more information.

The EU monitoring mission on Monday refuted claims by Azerbaijan that Armenia was building up it military presence along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Baku’s claims were also denied by Yerevan, which called them “disinformation.”