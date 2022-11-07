European Union monitors stationed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province have said that they are confident that Azerbaijan carried out aggressive attacks against Armenia and has occupied the latter’s sovereign territory, the Gegharkunik governor said Monday.

“Violations have been registered, but obviously they have decreased in recent days. In any case, the monitors are conducting their patrol, which also has had an impact,” Karen Sargsyan, the Ghegharkunik governor told reporters

He said that the EU monitors have one headquarters in the province, but they are working along the border of 11 settlements. However, he did not specify the exact location of their monitoring mission.

“They conduct monitoring every day and make new discoveries every day. The governor’s office has provided all the information it has to our partners, and they have assured that they will present it as a repot. There are people among monitors who have already recorded and are confident that there has been an aggression by Azerbaijan in the direction of Armenia’s borders,” Sargsyan added.

He said that there are eight EU monitors currently in Gegharkunik

“In terms of maps and the current location of Azerbaijani troops, they are confident that there are occupied territories from the territories of Armenia, and are sure that it has been as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression,” Sargsyan added.

The European Union decided to sent a civilian mission of monitors to Armenia after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev met in Parague on October 6, along with the presidents of France and the Council of Europe.

The monitors arrived in Armenia last month. According to the EU there are more than 40 monitors currently deployed in Armenia.