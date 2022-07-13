The European Union’s special representative to the Caucasus Toivo Klaar arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday to follow up on what he called the “Brussels Process.”

The diplomat was referencing the agreements reached between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan last month during a meeting in Brussels mediated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“Back in a very hot Yerevan for a short visit. Looking forward to important meetings,” Klaar tweeted upon his arrival in Yerevan.

During the meeting, Pashinyan and Aliyev agreed to accelerate the process of opening transport links between their countries and the delimitation and demarcation of their respective borders.

Klaar met with Armenia’s National Security Chief Armen Grigoryan on Wednesday, when the two discussed implementation of the agreements and the so-called “Brussels Process” of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This, as well as recent movement of the Armenia-Turkey normalization were discussed when Klaar met with Pashinyan.

The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed with Pashinyan as the two leaders discussed the implementation of agreements emanating from the meeting with Aliyev.

“The consistent attention of the international community toward the protection of the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories that have passed under the control of Azerbaijan was highlighted, in particular, providing access of the UNESCO mission and international humanitarian organizations to the NK conflict zone, considering the steps that have already been taken toward the destruction of a number of Armenian monuments,” said a statement from Pashinyan’s press office.