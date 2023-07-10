The European Union’s representative to the Caucasus Toivo Klaar saw a promising moment turn into “disappointment and frustration” almost immediately as Azerbaijan briefly allowed natural gas to flow to Artsakh from Armenia, only to shut it down again as its continues its stranglehold on Artsakh residents.

Klaar, who is tasked with pushing the EU’s policies in the region especially the notion of direct dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku, on Sunday welcomed the news of the gas flow resumption.

Artsakhgas announced on Sunday morning that the gas supply was restored to Artsakh, but shortly thereafter, the company reported that Azerbaijan turned off the valve, as was indicated by the falling pressure of the pipeline.

“It was nice to read this morning that the gas supply to Stepanakert has been restored,” Klaar was quick to write in a Twitter post.

The EU diplomat was forced to walk back his elation.

“A day that began with promise again ended in disappointment and frustration. As reiterated many times by the EU, it is crucial that the flow of energy supplies be restored without restrictions, as well as the movement of people and goods via the Lachin corridor,” Klaar wrote on Twitter soon after the gas shutoff.

Despite this, Klaar continued to push for direct dialogue between Artsakh and the very regime that has been blockading it for almost seven months.

“A genuine Baku-Stepanakert dialogue should start with the aim of providing alternatives to violence, build much-needed confidence and ensure dignity,” Klaar added, saying that the “European Union looks forward to upcoming trilateral Brussels meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders,” referring to talks scheduled on July 21.

In March, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry criticized Klaar for non-constructive statements he made in Baku to both Azerbaijani officials and during an interview with the APA news agency.

In Baku, Klaar seemed to echo Baku’s insistence on installing checkpoints along the Lachin Corridor, saying that transparency would lend to a more beneficial settlement. Not only have Artsakh and Armenian officials opposed such checkpoints, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov also told Azerbaijani officials that such mechanism go against the provisions of the November 9, 2020 agreement.

The EU envoy also made his own interpretations of the agreement, saying that Azerbaijan’s insistence to carve a pathway through Armenia to Nakhichevan was included in the language of the statement, which it is not.

Azerbaijan opened installed and began operating the checkpoint in April and last month halted all traffic along the Lachin Corridor.