Baku Urged to Guarantee Rights of Artsakh Armenains

The European Union on Tuesday faulted Azerbaijan for attempting to resolve the Artsakh conflict through the use of force and urged Baku to guarantee the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh to return to their homes.

Addressing the EU-NGO Forum in Brussels, Josep Borrell, the EU foreign affairs chief lamented the current world order of what he called “the return of brutal power politics.”

“More and more conflicts are being solved by the use of force,” Borrell emphasized. “Something that was supposed to be forbidden. Not the use of force to solve conflicts, but what I see is that there are more and more conflicts [are] being solved by force.”

“Look for example at what has happened in Azerbaijan and Armenia. A long-frozen conflict that suddenly has been – I would not say solved – but decisively determined by a military intervention that, in one week, made 150,000 people move. In one week. Like this. 150,000 people had to abandon their houses and run. And the international community regretted [it], expressed concern, sent humanitarian support, but it happened [with] the use of force,” Borrell added.

Borel reminded that the European Union had condemned Azerbaijan’s military attack against Artsakh in September and had criticized the human casualties and the mass migration of Artsakh Armenians that took place due to the violence.

Later, while responding to written questions submitted by forum participants, Borrell called on Azerbaijan to protect and guarantee the rights of Artsakh Armenians, including allowing them to return to their homes.

Borrell also said that Brussels wants a permanent international presence in the region.

“The property and cultural heritage of Karabakh Armenians must be protected,” Borrell also said.

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry reacted with a scathing statement that not only condemned Borrell, but accused the EU of having an anti-Azerbaijan bias.

“EU official’s erroneous opinions which once again gravely distort the reality are unacceptable,” Aykhan Hajizada, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry spokesperson said.

“The indifference by Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the EU Commission toward the illegal existence of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, which was the primary source of threats to Azerbaijan and led to counter-terrorism measures, is an example of a clear bias against our country,” added Hajizada.

The foreign ministry spokesperson scolded Borrell for saying that 150,000 Armenians had fled Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s attack, saying that the EU leader’s “exaggeration” could “lead to serious misunderstandings.”

“Such false statements by Josep Borrell undermine EU’s mediation efforts and EU Council President Charles Michel’s mission in this direction,” added Hajizada.