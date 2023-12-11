The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Monday announced that the bloc will expand its mission in Armenia by 50 percent.

This announcement comes after EU foreign ministers last month approved the expansion of the EU mission in Armenia.

“Today the EU Council decided to strengthen our civilian mission in Armenia, increasing our presence on the ground from 138 to 209 people, this is an important increase in the size of the mission and it is a way to increase the stability of Armenia’s international border with Azerbaijan,” Borrell said.

The EU’s 100-person monitoring mission to Armenia began in February. In the fall Canada said it would join the mission, becoming the first non-EU country to be folded into its activities.

Before meeting with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Borrell told reporters that the situation in Armenia requires the EU’s strong support.

“Many things are happening in the whole region, it is important to continue to pay attention to them and, in particular, to Armenia, that has been in a very difficult situation and still is,” Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.