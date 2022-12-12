A European Union monitoring mission along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan will complete its activities by December 19, Josep Borrell the EU’s foreign affairs representative said at a press briefing on Monday.

Last week, France urged the EU to extend the mission. This suggestion was welcomed by Yerevan but not pressed.

Borrell said the decision to not extend the 40-person mission came about after the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council reviewed its activities on Monday.

“We agreed to withdraw the mission and deploy a team to explore the possible future EU engagement,” Borrell said.

The monitoring mission began its activities on October 20 for a two-month period. The deployment of the group was in response to an agreement reached between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the presidents of Azerbaijan and France, Ilham Aliyev and Emmanuel Macron and the EU chief Charles Michel who met in Pargue on October 6

The mission’s mandate has been to monitor the situation in the border regions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to support confidence building between the two countries and allow the EU to better support the work of the border commissions.