The European Parliament Friendship group with Armenia was relaunched on Monday during an event that also marked the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

One of the main goals of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy is to broaden the circle of the friends of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh in order to defend Armenia’s state interests and to advance justice. In order to achieve this goal, the EAFJD traditionally actively cooperates with the diplomatic staff of the Mission Armenia to the EU.

As in the previous two legislative terms of the European Parliament, also this time the EAFJD actively worked toward the relaunch of the cross-party friendship group with Armenia which consists of members from all the main political groups of the European Parliament. The President of the friendship group is Loucas Fourlas (EPP, Cyprus). In the previous legislative term the friendship group with Armenia was led by Dr. Eleni Theocharous (Cyprus).

In his remarks during the event, the EAFJD President Kaspar Karampetian thanked Fourlas for his initiative, all the participants of the friendship group as well as the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Anna Aghadjanian for the extensive work.

“We are sure that the friendship group will take initiatives to defend justice and help our people in Armenia and in Artsakh,” Karampetian concluded.