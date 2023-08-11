A member of the of European Parliament, Lars Patrick Berg of Germany, congratulated Davit Ishkhanyan on his recent election as speaker of the Artsakh parliament and expressed hope to welcome the Artsakh lawmaker to the European Parliament.

Berg’s letter comes on the heels of similar call for cooperation with Artsakh by Rep. Brad Sherman, the influential member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee from California.

“Your election as President of the National Assembly at this very difficult moment for the people of Artsakh is a beacon of hope, and I can assure you that I am continuously supporting the citizens of Artsakh and your right to self-determination. I hope to have the chance to welcome you in the European Parliament, and feel free to contact me if I can be helpful in any way,” Berg said, according to a press statement issued by the Artsakh parliament.

The parliament reported that Ishkhanyan also held a telephone conversation with His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

During the call, Ishkhanyan expressed gratitude for the pontiffs’ blessing and good wishes, the Nagorno-Karabakh parliament’s press service said in a readout.

Karekin II and Aram I expressed their full support for the work in the direction of lifting the blockade of Artsakh and reiterating the right to self-determination of the people.

They also told the Ishkhanyan that the Armenian Apostolic Church will always stand by Artsakh and its people, and expressed readiness to closely cooperate.