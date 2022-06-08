In a new report adopted on June 7, the European Parliament urged Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide and respect its obligations to protect Armenian and other cultural heritage.

The report, adopted by 448 votes in favor, 67 against and 107 abstentions, also touched upon the recent efforts aimed at normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey.

The European Parliament encouraged Turkey, once again, to recognize the Armenian Genocide. However, European Parliament Members warned that despite Turkey’s repeated statements that it aims to become an EU member, over the past two years the country has consistently gone back on its commitments in relation to the accession process.

The report pointed to the continued deterioration of the human rights situation in Turkey.

The report commended “the recent rapprochement between Turkey and Armenia with regard to the decision to start bilateral contacts, the appointment of special representatives and the resumption of flights between the two countries.”

“The European Parliament considers this attempt a highly positive development which has a positive impact on prosperity and security in the region; encourages both sides to pursue these efforts with a view to fully normalizing their relations and calls for the EU to actively support this process,” said the report.

Members of the European Parliament also encouraged Turkey to pave the way for genuine reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian peoples, including settling the dispute of the Armenian Genocide, and to fully respect its obligations to protect Armenian and other cultural heritage. They expressed the hope that this may lead to a dynamic of normalization of relations in the South Caucasus.