The European Court of Human Rights has given Azerbaijan until August 8 to provide information about the Artsakh patient who was kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards on Saturday while on a Red Cross medical evacuation to Armenia.

According to Armenia’s representatives for international legal matters, Azerbaijan must provide information about Vagif Khachatryan’s location, detention and health conditions, as well as details about any medical treatments he has received.

Since being kidnapped on Saturday, Khachatryan has been detained in Baku on charges of “committing genocide” in 1993.

Soon after the kidnapping, Armenia’s legal representative applied to the ECHR to apply provisional measures against Azerbaijan.

The ECHR last month reaffirmed its earlier ruling calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor, which has been under a blockade since December. A similar reaffirmation was made by the International Court of Justice, which in February ordered Azerbaijan to immediately ensure “unimpeded movement” along the Lachin Corridor.

Azerbaijan has scoffed at both international legal rulings, despite calls from the United States, European Union and other countries to open the road.