The European Court of Human Rights, has joined the International Court of Justice, in reaffirming its order compelling Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor and end the Artsakh blockade.

The ECHR said on Monday that after reviewing a request from Armenia to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan regarding unblocking of the Lachin Corridor, the court decided to reaffirm its ruling of December 21 that calls on Baku to open the road.

The December 21 ruling ordered Azerbaijan to ‘take all measures’ to ensure safe passage through the “Lachin Corridor” of seriously ill persons in need of medical treatment in Armenia and others who were stranded on the road without shelter or means of subsistence.

With Monday’s decision, the European Court of Human Rights reaffirmed the need of implementing the decision made of December 21, 2022 in the current situation, and it must be implemented by Azerbaijan.

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice, the United Nations highest judicial body, also reaffirmed its ruling of February 21, ordering Baku to take all steps to ensure the “unimpeded movement” along the Lachin Corridor.

Despite international calls, Baku has refused to comply by these orders.