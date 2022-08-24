The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday rejection an application by Azerbaijan regarding the city of Berdzor (Lachin) and its surrounding villages.

Azerbaijan had applied to the ECHR on August 18 urging the rights body to urge Armenia to immediately and unconditionally oblige the forces and structures under its control to stop the destruction of property in Berdzor city and surrounding villages, including the burning of houses, and to provide information on the on events,” according to Armenia’s representative on legal issues.

The court rejected Azerbaijan’s application saying there was no need to apply a new interim measure.

Last week, the ECHR warned against endangering the rights of the people of Berdzor and Aghavno communities by displacing them from their homes in response to an application from Armenia, which had appealed to the court for protection of rights of the people of Artsakh.

In last week’s ruling the ECHR also recorded its decision of September 29, 2020, which is still in force, “is applicable to the actions referred to by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, that is, armed attacks on peaceful settlements, threats of displacement of the population” of Berdzor and Aghavno communities.

The court also reaffirmed the rulings it made in September and November of 2020 urging Azerbaijan to comply with international law, especially the Geneva Convention. Then later in December of the same year, the ECHR reiterated its ruling, as it applied to Azerbaijan and its violations of international laws and conventions.