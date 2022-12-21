In response to a petition by Armenia regarding the 10-day-old Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Baku must take steps to ensure the freedom of movement of people.

In a statement, the ECHR said that Azerbaijan must “take all measures that are within their jurisdiction to ensure safe passage through the ‘Lachin Corridor’ of seriously ill persons in need of medical treatment in Armenia and others who were stranded on the road without shelter or means of subsistence,” reminding Azerbaijan of its assumed obligations under the European Convention.

The ECHR also ruled that based on the November 9, 2020 agreement Azerbaijan’s authorities must “guarantee the security of persons, vehicles and cargo moving along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”

However, the court, said that “the extent to which the Government of Azerbaijan are currently in control of the situation in the ‘Lachin Corridor’ is disputed and unclear at this stage.”

The ECHR did not address the issue of transport of food or other basic supplies to Artsakh from Armenia.