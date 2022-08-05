The Hayrapetyan Home Was Hit Twice By Azerbaijani Fire in 2020 and Completely Destroyed

HERHER, Artsakh—The Hayrapetyan family of Herher, whose house was destroyed in the 2020 War, received the keys to their new home on July 28.

The Hayrapetyan’s home was hit twice by Azerbaijani fire in Oct. 2020. “Our house was completely destroyed in the war and no longer habitable,” Mher Hayrapetyan, who was born in the village and raised in that home, explained. “We are thankful for the Tufenkian Foundation and all its donors, as well as to the construction team renovating our home and allowing us to stay in our village,” he added.

Mher and his wife Arina’s two sons, who participated in the 2020 War, continue to serve in Artsakh’s Armed Forces. All four members of the Grigoryan family actively participated in building their new home, lending a helping hand to the construction crew. “We couldn’t idly watch as they worked. We’re able-bodied and wanted to do our part to help. My sons would come on their days off and work with the crew,” Mher explained.

1. The Hayrapetyan family during construction. (Photo: Tufenkian Foundation) 2. Mher Hayrapetyan (left) and his son lend a helping hand to the construction crew. (Photo: Tufenkian Foundation) 3. Mher Hayrapetyan (right) drinks a toast at the ceremony held on July 28. (Photo: Tufenkian Foundation) 4. Herher Mayor Arman Aleksanyan (right) drinks a toast to the Hayrepetyan family and the Tufenkian Foundation. (Photo: Tufenkian Foundation) 5. A part of the damage to the roof of the Hayrepetyan home. The house was hit by Azerbaijani fire in Oct. 2020. (Photo: Tufenkian Foundation)

An intimate ceremony to mark the house’s handover was attended by the extended Hayrapetyan family, Herher Mayor Arman Aleksanyan, and the Tufenkian Foundation’s Stepanakert and Yerevan offices.

“Many organizations have come to Artsakh over the years and done their part to help our people in our time of need. The Tufenkian Foundation’s continued work is unparalleled, though. Their professionalism, attention to detail, and approach to the families are greatly appreciated,” Aleksanyan said in his toast to the Hayrapetyan family and the Tufenkian Foundation.

After consultations with Artsakh authorities following the 2020 War, the Tufenkian Foundation decided that it would carry out its work in the Herher cluster Martuni region of Artsakh: in Herher and its surrounding villages, including Tsovategh, Kherkhan, and Machkalashen. The Hayrapetyan home is one of several in the region that the Foundation has renovated or rebuilt since the Nov. 2020 ceasefire agreement.

The Tufenkian Foundation has also assembled an integrated plan composed of complementary initiatives that contribute to meeting the educational, health, economic, and other needs in Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Established in 1999, the Tufenkian Foundation addresses the most pressing social, economic, cultural, and environmental challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh). Since its inception, the Tufenkian Foundation has supported various community initiatives as well as civic activism and public advocacy campaigns to help improve life in Armenia, while providing housing, education, social, health, and livelihood support for the Armenians of Artsakh.