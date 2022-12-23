A group of Artsakh residents, fed up with the 12-day blocked of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijani claiming to environmental activists approached Russian peacekeeping forces along the Stepanakert-Shushi stretch on Friday and demanded that the troops take steps to restore transportation on the road, which is the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

The Russian peacekeepers did not allow the Artsakh residents to approach saying that such initiatives may aggravate the ongoing negotiations with the Azerbaijanis for the opening of the road, Armenpress reported.

Nevertheless, Tigran Petrosyan, one of the residents who is also the chair of the “Tomorrow’s Artsakh” party, presented their demand for the road to be immediately opened, saying that according to the tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020 Russia has committed to ensure uninterrupted and safe traffic through the Lachin Corridor.

Armenpress reported that the Artsakh citizens demanded from the peacekeepers to open the road by Saturday and said if it is not, a larger group will show up at their post.

Shortages of food and other basic goods continued to exacerbate life in Artsakh, as the blockade entered its 12th day on Friday.

“As of December 22, shortages of certain products are being observed in major stores in Stepanakert, particularly shortages of rice, peas, oats, vegetable oil, butter, sausage, and tobacco, while some other products have almost entirely run out in stores, particularly sugar, buckwheat, lentil, flour and locally produced eggs,” Hratch Aftandilyan, the director of Artsakh’s consumer protection department told Armenpress.

He said that his agency was monitoring the situation, in an effort to control inflation and prevent price gauging, adding that businesses and stores have been acting responsibly during the crisis.