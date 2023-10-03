The Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School community has organized a walk, set for Oct. 6, to raise awareness about the current crisis in Artsakh

As the Armenians in Artsakh are living one of the most tragic moments in the Armenian nation’s history, it is imperative for diaspora Armenians to stay united and find ways to raise awareness.

Armenians living in Artsakh are experiencing a near ethnic cleansing and it is difficult to merely sit back and watch as their fate continues to diminish.

The Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School community has taken the forefront in raising awareness about the events taking place in Artsakh by conducting a student, teacher, and staff-led 27-mile walk from its school campus in Encino, California to the Armenian Genocide Monument in Montebello.

It is imperative for the Los Angeles Armenian community to join the Ferrahian High School community on Friday, October 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Montebello, to show support for not only our brothers and sisters in Artsakh, but to the greater Holy Martyrs Ferrahian family. As the Ferrahian community continues to take a stand, they believe it is the diaspora’s responsibility to be on the forefront of the Armenian Cause.