“Walk for Artsakh” flyer

Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School students will be participating in a “Walk for Artsakh” on Friday, January 20 to shed light on the inhumane blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani government. The students demand that the Azerbaijani government end the blockade of the Lachin Corridor. Furthermore, they call on the United States government to sanction Azerbaijan and provide the necessary humanitarian aid to Artsakh’s Armenian citizens.

Over 400 students, from 6th through 12th grade, will be walking on the busy streets of Encino, California, leading to an organized event at Encino Park. Students will be speaking, singing, and voicing their calls to action aimed at the international community, to recognize Artsakh and condemn Azerbaijan on the blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

“We must put into perspective that history repeats itself when perpetrators of genocide are not held accountable,” said Sarel Chahmelikian, senior at Ferrahian High School. “These same perpetrators [Azerbaijan and Turkey] are continuing to commit heinous crimes against Armenians today. Azerbaijan has blocked Artsakh from bordering Armenia, where its citizens are unable to acquire basic human resources such as food and medication from the outside community. We must do something about this.”

A week prior, students had approached the administration asking to take action in an organized protest during school hours, and the administration was immediately ready to assist. Leading up to “Walk for Artsakh,” Ferrahian students called the White House and asked President Biden to send humanitarian aid to Artsakh and condemn Azerbaijan for their actions in the region. “Walk for Artsakh” will give Ferrahian students the opportunity to voice their opinions on the issue and raise awareness within the San Fernando Valley community.

‘“We, at Ferrahian, are committed to teaching our students about current events and history so that they become better citizens of the world,” said Principal Sossi Shanlian. “This student-run protest is an avenue for them to express their distress about their homeland and its citizens, while calling on anyone who has the power to protect our people in this pressing situation.”

The Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School family is prepared to “walk for Artsakh” in an effort to raise awareness on the atrocities being committed against their fellow Artsakhtsi brothers and sisters. As a diaspora community, Ferrahian’s student body feel a duty to do what they can to prevent history from repeating itself; the Ferrahian High School students are prepared to take on that responsibility.