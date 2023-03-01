France has called on Azerbaijan to respect the decision of the International Court of Justice, which last week said that Baku must ensure “unimpeded movement” along the Lachin Corridor, which has been under a blockade since December 12.

France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna made the announcement during a parliament session on Tuesday, retiring the need to restore unhindered traffic through the Lachin corridor—and in accordance with the decision of the UN International Court of Justice on February 22.

“The decision is binding for Azerbaijan and it should be respected,” Colonna said, reminding that France is participating in the EU mission, which deals with security issues and contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Colonna emphasized the ICRC’s activity in resolving humanitarian problems there.

“Unblocking the corridor, dialogue between Baku and Yerevan remains a priority. We, together with our EU and US partners, are ready to be useful. Azerbaijan must respect international law and restore free movement [along the Lachin Corridor], as demanded by the International Court,” Colonna said.

“Unblocking the Lachin corridor is a primary issue. Free movement [along the corridor] must be restored without any delay. It is the obligation of Azerbaijan, the right must be preserved,” Colonna said in a Twitter post following her presentation in parliament.