France’s defense minister, who is visiting Armenia, announced Friday that his country is ready to supply long and short-range missiles to Armenia.

Sébastien Lecornu, the French defense minister, made the announcement during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan.

Lecornu clarified that through an agreement reached with Yerevan, the arms being provided to Armenia were to bolster Armenia’s defense capabilities, adding that it is important for Armenia to ensure the safety of its population and its borders.

The French official said that such a step from Armenia cannot be criticized.

“Short, medium and long-range missiles will also be part of the development of defense capabilities if Armenia needs it,” Lecornu said.

The French minister added that training is an important component for the development of the Armenian Armed Forces. Under another agreement, Armenian military officers will train in France.

Earlier on Friday Papikyan and Lecornu signed a number of new agreements, Armenia’s defense ministry announced.

“The agenda of our cooperation encompasses nearly all sectors of the activities of the armed forces. I must underscore the comprehensive consultative support for defense reforms, the military education sector, the rapidly developing training direction, and, of course, the modernization of defense infrastructure and development of military-technical cooperation process. Starting this year, bilateral cooperation has been placed on a clear planning path, and it is developing in more than a dozen directions,” Papikyan later said at the joint press conference.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu visits Dzidzernagapert

Papikyan said he presented to the French minister the course of the Armenian military reforms which are aimed at forming a military in line with modern standards capable of withstanding modern challenges.

“This implies that we need to supplement these needs through our resources, and of course, the support of partner countries would only help us. Our approach is the following: the Republic of Armenia is buying weapons and ammunition with the purpose of protecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty. The weapons and ammunition bought by the Republic of Armenia are not meant for aggression against any country,” Papikyan emphasized, adding that Armenia is facing threats of attacks.

“Of course, I can’t deny that there is a danger, and that danger is visible from the existing rhetoric, and it is our duty to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. And regardless what security environment we would have after signing a peace treaty in the future, the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia will continue acquiring defensive armaments,” Papikyan said.

Armenia’s defense minister said that cooperation with France is not directed at other parties, nor should it impede Armenia from developing relations with other allies.

“It is our right to cooperate with both France and Iran, and everyone should take note of this,” Papikyan said. “Our French partners respect the cooperation with those partners, and Iranian partners likewise respect this cooperation.”

In recent weeks, Iranian officials have raised concerns over Yerevan fast tracking its ties with the European Union and the United States.

Prior to the press conference, the two defense minister held talks to iron out the specifics of the accords signed on Friday. They also visited the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, where Lecornu laid a wreath and planted a tree.