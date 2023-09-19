Pashinyan, Blinken Discuss Azerbaijan’s Latest Attack on Artsakh

President Emmanuel Macron of France told Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday that France will initiate the convening of a special United Nations Security Council session following Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh.

Macron conveyed this effort during a telephone conversation with Pashinyan, during which both leaders condemned the use of force and the need for international mechanisms to de-escalate the situation.

The UN Security Council convened a special session last month to discuss the urgent humanitarian crisis in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor. While most country representatives urged Azerbaijan to lift the blockade and conform to an order by the International Court of Justice to ensure “unimpeded” access to the road, no concrete steps were taken by the world body at the time.

Pashinyan’s office also reported that he had a similar conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

France’s foreign ministry condemned “in the strongest terms,” Azerbaijan’s latest attack on Artsakh.

“No pretext can justify such unilateral action, which threatens thousands of civilians already affected by months of illegal blockade and goes against the efforts of the international community to reach a negotiated settlement,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“France calls on Azerbaijan to immediately cease its offensive and return to respect for international law, noting that it will hold Azerbaijan solely responsible for the fate of the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” added the statement.

“France requests the emergency convening of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. It is working closely with its European and American partners so that a strong response is provided to this unacceptable offensive, commensurate with the risks it poses to the security of the region,” the French foreign ministry said.