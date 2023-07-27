France, once again, has called on Azerbaijan to “fulfill it international obligations” and lift the almost eight-month-old blockade of Artsakh, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“France expresses its regret on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s persistent blocking of the Lachin Corridor, which contradicts the obligations undertaken under the ceasefire agreement and harms the negotiation process,” the statement said.

The French foreign ministry statement followed a more direct call from the European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrel, who on Thursday called on Baku to fulfill its obligation as mandated by the International Court of Justice, which in February ordered Azerbaijan to ensure the “unimpeded movement” along the Lachin Corridor.

Borrel also signaled to Baku at its latest scheme to offer Aghdam as an alternative route for transporting humanitarian assistance Artsakh was not viable.

“Aghdam should not be seen as an alternative to the reopening of the Lachin Corridor,” Borrel said. In its statement, France expressed its full support to the EU official’s remarks.

“France calls on Azerbaijan to fulfill its international obligations, in particular, to apply the provisional measures mentioned in the decision of the International Court of February 22, which are mandatory. France calls for the restoration of the free movement of cargo, people and goods in both directions through the Lachin Corridor and the continuous supply of gas and electricity to the population,” the French foreign ministry statement said.

Official Paris also reiterated remarks made by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who during her visit to Armenia in April said that her country “remains fully committed to the establishment of a stable and just peace in the region.”