President Emmanuel Macron of France, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said that Armenia can play role in buffering what he called Russia’s “Neo-colonial” aspirations adding that France will continue to stand by Armenia.

In his remarks, coming on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, Macron was clearly attempting to pit Armenia against Russia. The French leader also doubled-down on his criticism of Russia, by saying that his country will support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whom Macron believes can curtail Russia’s effort of “spreading instability,” including in the Caucasus.

“In a few days it will be the anniversary of the illegal Russian aggression against Ukraine, and although we cannot make final conclusions, we can summarize this year and share certain perspectives. Naturally, the core of my speech will be the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, but I must mention that we do not forget the ongoing wars in the Caucasus, the Middle East, Africa, the fight against terrorism, nuclear security and other issues,” said Macron.

“Our task today is to explain, to make it clear that Russia is a force that spreads instability and chaos, which it does not only in Ukraine, but also in the Caucasus, the Middle East, Africa,” added Macron.

“How can we believe that the challenges of the Caucasus can be overcome by the neo-colonial Russia that I described a moment ago? I am saying this in the presence of my friend, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with whom we will continue to stand and act,” Macron said.

President Emmanuel Macron of France meets with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich on Feb. 17

Macron and Pashinyan held an informal meeting on the margins of the Munich Conference, where the two exchanged view on regional security matters, the prime minister’s office said.

Pashinyan also held a similar meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel, who also held a similar meeting President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.