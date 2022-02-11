French Prime Minister Jean Castex was among several high-ranking officials and lawmakers who attended the annual dinner on Tuesday, organized by the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) in Paris.

In addition to Castex, the President of France’s Senate, Gérard Larcher, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and several ministers, lawmakers and public figures joined the Armenian community at the annual event, which in the past has drawn among others, President Emanuel Macron of France.

In his remarks, CCAF Co-chair Mourad Papazian, who is also a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau, talked in his speech about the war in Artsakh, relations between France and Armenia and actions that have to be taken for long lasting peace.

Co-founder and Chairman of the Aznavour Foundation, Nicolas Aznavour, and CEO of the Foundation, Kristina Aznavour, also attended the event.