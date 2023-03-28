Fresno Homenetmen Sassoon Scouts lead flag ceremony

Several hundred community members and supporters gathered on Saturday to mark the 132nd anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation at an event hosted by the Fresno ARF Soghomon Tehlirian chapter, held at the Megerdichian hall of the Garo and Alice Gureghian Armenian Cultural Center.

The event began with a flag ceremony led by the Fresno Homenetmen Sassoon chapter scouts, followed by the performance of the Armenian and American national anthems.

The evening’s Mistress of Ceremonies Stacey Avedikian Arabian welcomed the dedicated supporters whose unwavering support throughout the years has advanced the Armenian Cause.

ARF Western USA Central Committee member Dr. Harut Mekerdichian

In an inspiring presentation, Narek Khatchikian, the chair of the Fresno Armenian Youth Federation Kevork Chavoush chapter, discussed the activities of the AYF and outlined the organization’s role in promoting the just aspirations of the Armenian Nation through local programs and projects centered on assisting fellow Armenians in Armenia, Artsakh and elsewhere. Khatchikian closed his remarks by expressing the AYF chapter’s appreciation for the ongoing support and guidance from the ARF Tehlirian chapter.

Mistress of Ceremonies Stacey Avedikian Arabian Narek Khatchikian, the chair of the Fresno AYF Kevork Chavoush chapter

Keynote remarks were presented by the ARF Western USA Central Committee member Dr. Harut Mekerdichian who reflected on the dedication of ARF members throughout its history who have courageously fought for justice for the Armenian people in service of our national ideals.

Mekerdichian pledged that the ARF will continue the struggle on all fronts, including internally, to weed out elements who have diverged from the ARF’s ideology, principles and beliefs, saying those people through their divisive actions have poisoned the organization and have veered from the values that have guided the ARF for more than a century.

Singer Raffi Badoyan performs patriotic songs

“We appeal to everyone, whether they are rank and file members or supporters,” said Mekerdichian. “Let us all think and speak freely, and fight together to return our beloved organization to serving our Nation and not personal interests.”

Those gathered were treated to entertainment by DJ Raffy with patriotic songs performed by Raffi Badoyan, who had traveled from Los Angeles to take part in the event.